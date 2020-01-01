Fufa launches clubs Pro-Agenda programme; Iguma's KCCA FC imminent move revealed

The federation's move is aimed at assessing clubs beyond sporting merit to be able to participate in various levels of football

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) will convene a club's Pro-Agenda that will help teams engineer their sporting and business processes.

The move is aimed at delivering short, medium and long-term planning and clubs have up to Monday to confirm their participation.

“In order for a club to participate in this phase of Clubs Pro-Agenda, they must express interest, in writing, to participate in the respective Division in the season 2020/2021 by 16:00 hours Monday 6th July 2020,” Fufa's CEO/Football Decolas Kiiza told the federation's website.

“The club stakeholders expected to attend include are club owner(s), club President/Chairman, club Board/Executive, club CEO, Administrative and Technical Staff, volunteer staff, if any, representative of fans and the representative of players.

“Full cost of the programme estimated to be not less than USh2,000,000 per club which must be conducted in any case not later than 16th July 2020.

“The entire programme is streamlined to further ensure professionalization of football competitions in the country to rhyme with Fufa’s core vision 'To become the number one football nation in Africa on and off the field' with a mission 'To develop, promote and protect football for all.'”

The programmes will assess and grade clubs beyond sporting merit to be able to participate in various levels of football competitions in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Ugandan defender Denis Iguma is close to joining KCCA FC. Iguma last featured for Bekaa SC in Lebanon and has been out for over a year due to an injury.

According to a source close to the defender, Iguma will join KCCA with a deal that will keep him for two seasons.

“True, we agreed on a deal for Iguma and he successfully passed medical tests,” the source told Kawowo Sports.

Finally, Mbarara City FC captain Hillary Mukundane has reacted to Ibrahim Orit's move to Vipers SC.

“Its everyone’s dream to go for greener pastures so, as a captain I am happy for [Ibrahim] Orit and I wish him the best of luck though it hurts to lose a good player like him,” Mukundane told Sports Nation.

“But all in all, every player has a right to leave or stay at the club.

“Mbarara have many good players who can fit in Orit's shoes. And its the work of the administration to convince players to stay, so as the players, we have done our job.

“Fans should still expect the winning and stronger Mbarara City FC come next season.”