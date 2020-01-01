Fufa hold mediation talks between McKinstry and dismissed Kajoba

The federation is understood to have convened the talks between the two national team tacticians, who are reportedly not seeing eye to eye, on Sunday

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) held mediation talks between coaches Johnathan McKinstry and dismissed Fred Kajoba on Sunday.

Kajoba was sent away from the team’s camp at Kasasi Hotel for allegedly breaking protocols, including the coronavirus guidelines, but Fufa held the peace meeting between the two tacticians who are reportedly not seeing eye to eye.

The mediation meeting was convened at 18:00 and according to Football256, was conducted at the Kabira County Club and was attended by Fufa president Moses Magogo and the Chief Executive Officer Edgar Watson.

More teams

Kajoba had claimed McKinstry instigated his dismissal after he attended a Christmas mass service.

“I requested the coach [McKinstry] and I was allowed to go to church and celebrate Christmas day mass,” the Vipers SC’s head coach said in an interview.

“It’s interesting how McKinstry would find trouble in me going to church when some other people including himself have on a regular basis been going out of the camp.

“Can’t they too bring in the coronavirus? I’m fine with the dismissal and in fact happy that I was dismissed from the camp because I had gone to church but not any other place!”

The coach added his expulsion from the pre-Chan squad will not affect his devotion to the church.

“Nothing or no one will ever separate me from my God and Mother Mary. I am what I am today because of the God that I have always worshipped and believed in,” the retired goalkeeper added.

“My present and future lay in him. I am yet to get someone to make me understand the wrong in worshipping more so on Christmas day.”

With Fufa keen on finding a truce between the two national coaches, McKinstry has already named a 25-man squad that will take part in a pre-African Nations Championship tournament in Cameroon. Kajoba’s role will be handled by Sadiq Wasswa in the meantime.

Pre-Chan squad;

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Tom Ikara (Police FC)

Article continues below

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police FC), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Kyetume FC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Hassan Muhammad (Police FC)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Tony Mawejje (Police FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL FC), Joakim Ojera (URA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Stephen Mukwala (URA FC), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers SC).