Fufa fines Express FC's Bbosa Ush2m over Vipers SC '12th man' comment

The tactician claimed they would have beaten the Venoms had the referee been fair enough during the 1-1 draw on February 9

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations' Disciplinary and Ethics Committee Adjudicatory Chamber has fined Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa Ush2,000,000 for comments made after their Vipers Sports Club game.

The federation stated Bbosa's claims on February 9, when Express and the Premier League champions drew 1-1, were unwarranted and therefore attracted the fine imposed.

“We have drawn with a 12-man Vipers, we had won the match but they used their 12th player, the referee to get a free-kick and they scored," Fufa pointed out to this quote as the one that forced the fine to be imposed.

In his response, the tactician expressed an apology for the said comments but that did not prevent the local FA from reaching the decision of fining the coach.

"Wasswa Bbosa in his written response apologised for the comments made stating that it was a lapse in judgement," Fufa continued.

"In the present case, the adjudicatory chamber has decided to impose the following by way of sanction in order to reflect the seriousness of the offence identified above;

"Wasswa Bbosa, the head coach of Express FC is hereby fined Ush2,000,000 [Two million Uganda shillings only] for his unsporting comments made after the match between Express FC and Vipers SC in accordance with Article 8(10)(c) of the Fufa Communications Code."

The Ugandan tactician has to settle the fine within a month in order to avoid further punishment from the federation.

"The fine is to be paid within 30 days from the date of this decision, failure of which, a three (3) match ban shall be applied," the FA concluded.

In his latest address after the 1-0 win over URA FC, Bbosa said the main target is to establish Express as one of the greatest sides.

"We managed to win the URA game because we prepared well as we rectified our mistakes because we were always conceding from set-pieces which was not the issue on Sunday," he said as per Sports Nation.

“We expect to react quickly regarding the mistakes we made on Sunday so that we are well prepared for KCCA FC on Wednesday.

“Our target is to take Express to the top and it is our ultimate goal. Yes, we are playing KCCA on Wednesday, they have good players and technical staff. All we expect is a better tactical approach so that we beat them.”

The Red Eagles are fourth with 12 points after three wins and three draws.