Fufa expels Vipers SC’s Kajoba from pre-Chan squad for protocol breach

The federation further confirmed a new goalkeeping tactician will be appointed in due course ahead of the continental tourney

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has released goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba for failing to observe the coronavirus regulations.

Although Fufa did not specifically state Kajoba’s wrong, it went further to confirm the Vipers head coach will not be part of the pre-African Nations Championship (Chan) squad.

“Fufa has released one of the Uganda Cranes technical staff Fred Kajoba after not being able to observe the camp regulations at the team’s hotel in Kisasi which require all members of the contingent to follow the strict Covid-19 Standard Operations Procedures,” the federation announced on Friday.

“Kajoba will therefore not travel with the Uganda Cranes contingent on Monday 28th December 2020 when they fly out of the country for a pre-Chan tournament in Cameroon in preparation for the Chan finals that start mid-January 2021.

“A replacement for the goalkeeping coach will be named by the Fufa executive in due course.”

The dismissal means the Venoms’ tactician will be missing a national assignment yet again after he was not available for a week-long training trip to Dubai in September.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry picked goalkeepers Joel Mutakubwa of Kyetume FC, Nafian Alionzi of URA FC, and Police FC’s Tom Ikara for the continental bonanza and the trio are now set to work with another coach after the former Crane’s custodian was dismissed.

The squad also includes Ivan Bogere, Aziz Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga who are part of the U20 national side.

They were key during the 2020 U20 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Championship which they won and sealed a place in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police),

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police),

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants),

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joakim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline).