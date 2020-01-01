Fufa distances itself from the formation of Association of Sports Federations

The Ugandan FA affirms its commitment to work with other governments and private agencies but not the newly-formed body

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has distanced itself from the formation of the Association of Sports Federations (ASF).

Although the Ugandan FA confirmed it sent a representative to the meeting of National Sports Federations at Kati-Kati Restaurant on Thursday and following a report that was made to the Executive Committee, it has decided to disassociate itself with the newly-formed body.

“However, in synergy with other stakeholders, Fufa will continue to advocate for more attention to the entire sports industry in Uganda from the government and private sector through the National Council of Sports, Uganda Olympic Committee, Ministry of Education and Sports and the various relevant government institutions but not creating and being part of parallel bodies,” the federation stated.

The local FA, however, outlined the urgent need of looking at issues that are rocking the sports fraternity and affirmed their readiness to support initiatives that are aimed at bringing solutions.

“Fufa believes that the challenges that need to be urgently addressed through appropriate channels include; legislative bottlenecks arising out from an outdated 1964 NCS Act, insufficient funding to the sports subsector and particularly National Sports Federations, lack of sports infrastructure for international, national, regional, village sports training and competitions and policies that drive more private sector investments to the sports industry,” it added.

“Fufa will remain open to join efforts with other national sports federations using strategies and approaches that do not seem to either contradict or undermine the already existing efforts and institutions.”

Meanwhile, Fufa has released coronavirus related guidelines that will be used to guide fans back to the stadium.

“Fans shall be allowed in stadiums [in writing] upon fulfilment of the following conditions; appointment of a club medical liaison officer, club hygiene implementation officer and club safety and security officer,” Fufa’s circular No. 1126 read.

“Registration of season ticket holders not exceeding 200, submission of the list of season ticket holders to Fufa with their full bio-data to facilitate tracing when the need arises.

“Only season ticket holders [maximum 200] shall access the stadium during competition matches. No other persons shall be allowed access to the stadium beyond those stipulated in Article 13 of the Fufa Covid-19 regulations.”

The host teams have been given huge supervisory roles with regard to fan attendance and adherence to the protocols.

“The host team shall provide attendance statistics to the match commissioner and shall form part of his report,” it added.

“Strict observance of all Standard Operating Procedures in accordance with directives and guidelines from the Uganda president, the Ministry of Health, other government agencies, the Fifa, Caf and Fufa Covid-19 protocol regulations.

“Any club or football entity that fails to abide by the conditions as set out above shall be liable to sanctions including but not limited to monetary fines and withdrawal of the privilege.”

The Premier League has started and matchday three action is scheduled from Friday to Sunday with no fans allowed for now.