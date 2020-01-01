Fufa dismisses Wahab ineligibility case filed by Bright Stars and BUL FC

The two UPL teams had claimed the midfielder was serving a suspension at the time Wakiso Giants fielded him against them

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has dismissed a case filed by Bright Stars and BUL FC over the eligibility of Wakiso Giants player Gadaffi Wahab.

The two Ugandan Premier League (UPL) sides had petitioned Fufa to investigate and fine Wakiso Giants alleging Wahab had been suspended and therefore ineligible to play against both BUL FC and Bright Stars.

After investigation, Fufa's Competitions Disciplinary Panel found out the midfielder had indeed served his suspension and was eligible to feature against both teams thereby dismissing the petitions.

“According to referees’ match reports, player [Gadafi] Wahab, accumulated yellow cards/cautions in the following matches, Onduparaka FC vs Wakiso Giants FC, Mbarara City FC vs Onduparaka FC and Wakiso Giants FC vs Onduparaka FC making him ineligible to play the next match,” Fufa's statement on their Facebook page read.

“Wahab missed the match between Onduparaka FC and Busoga United FC which was played on 28th January 2020 and accordingly served his suspension.

“Wahab was eligible to play these matches; Bul FC vs Wakiso Giants FC, Wakiso Giants FC vs Bright Stars FC, therefore, BUL FC and Bright Stars FC’s petitions are subsequently dismissed.”

Meanwhile, the Disciplinary Panel has fined a number of officials following what it termed as unsporting behaviour witnessed in a match involving Bright Stars FC and Maroons FC played on January 29 at Kavumba recreational grounds.

“Consequently [Fufa] warns Okello Maxwell and Sebwalunyo Hannington against any form of future unsporting conduct and fines Tezigwa Rogers - goalkeeper coach for Maroons FC USh500,000 [Five hundred thousand shillings] for unsporting conduct,” the federation's statement added.

“Fufa fines Bamweyana Douglas - head coach Maroons FC USh1,000,000 for his unsporting conduct coupled with his previous record with regard to a similar violation.

“The goalkeeper coach Tezigwa Rogers and head coach Bamweyana Douglas shall not be allowed to sit on the technical bench until the fines are paid.”