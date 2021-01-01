Fufa denies sacking Uganda Cranes coach McKinstry

The tactician has been under pressure after his team's dismal performance in Chan

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has denied rumours spreading that they have parted ways with Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Pressure has been on the federation to take action after the recent struggles from the East African heavyweights. Through their official social media outlets, Fufa has confirmed no decision has been made over the Northern Irishman's future in the team.

"Our dear football stakeholders, Fufa has not taken any decision as reported in various media outlets regarding the status of Uganda Cranes head coach McKinstry," the federation confirmed.

The pressure started building against the former Rwanda coach after a 1-0 loss to South Sudan's Bright Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifiers.

It followed up with a dismal performance in the African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon where the team was bundled out in the group stages after suffering two defeats and a draw despite good preparations.

Before the Afcon qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi on the horizon - which Uganda eventually drew 0-0 and lost 1-0 respectively - Fufa opted to suspend the 35-year-old.

"The Fufa executive committee has asked the head coach of the national senior side the Uganda Cranes Mr. Johnathan McKinstry to step aside from managing and coaching the team for the period from March 2nd- 31st, 2021," read a statement obtained by Goal.

"In the meantime assistant coaches Mr. Mubiru Abdallah, Mr. Mbabazi Livingstone, and goalkeeping coach Mr. Kajoba Fred will take charge of the team during this period. The rest of the technical team remains unchanged. Fufa will use the period to assess and monitor the performance of the team."

Just after the Chan elimination, Fufa president Moses Magogo revealed that McKinstry's future would be determined by a final report that would be prepared by a technical team that had been charged to evaluate his reign.

Recently, the youthful tactician tweeted he had started preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

McKinstry took over the reins at Cranes from Frenchman Sebastien Desabre who left after the 2019 Afcon in Egypt where the team was eliminated in the knockout phase.

He has so far managed the team in 17 games where he has won 11, drawn three, and lost as many.