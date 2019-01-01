Fufa demands Maroons FC explanation for fielding Ssebwalunyo against Vipers SC

The Venoms claim their opponents broke the rules for allegedly fielding a suspended goalkeeper in a November match which ended 1-1

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations' (Fufa) competitions disciplinary committee has asked Maroon FC to answer to the allegations of fielding suspended Hannington Ssebwalunyo against Vipers SC.

Vipers SC, in a complaint to the disciplinary committee, alleges Maroons fielded Ssebwalunyo during the match on November 22 at Luzira Prisons Grounds.

The Committee's chairman Deo Mutabazi wrote to Maroon's chief executive officer to counter Vipers' evidence with 24 hours.

“We are herewith opening disciplinary proceedings against Maroons FC for a possible violation of rules before mentioned articles,” the statement, as reported by Kawowo Sports, read.

“We hereby invite your club to provide us with a statement and or any documentary evidence considered as relevant for the matter within 24 hours.

“Should your club fail to submit a statement within the stipulated time, the Fufa Competitions panel will decide on the case using the file in its possession.”

The Fufa panel went further to explain why Sebwalunnyo was not eligible to play against Vipers SC.

‘In accordance with the previously mentioned document, it appears that Maroons FC fielded an ineligible player in the names of [Sebwalunnyo] Hannington,” it added.

“The allegation is premised on the fact the aforementioned player had accumulated three yellow cards in the previous matches and was thus ineligible to play."

By fielding the goalkeeper, Fufa alleges Maroons broke a number of rules which could attract fines and even a points deduction.

“In view of the above, we would like to draw your attention to the contents of article 29(9) of the Fufa competitions rules,” the statement explained.

“A player who accumulates three [3] bookings [cautions] in a league and mixed-format competition shall automatically become an ineligible player for the next one physically played match”.

“In addition, article 19 [19] of the Fufa competitions rules establish that “a club that fields an ineligible player shall lose the match by forfeiture to the opposing team.”

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw with Fahad Bayo scoring from the penalty spot for Vipers SC to cancel out Fred Amaku's goal.