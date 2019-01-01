Fufa covering medical insurance for Uganda Premier League players

The local federation confirms over 400 players will benefit from the new initiative which will help them to stay fit

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed starting next year, players plying their trade in the Uganda Premier League will get medical insurance cover.

The development was confirmed by Fufa president, Eng. Moses Magogo while making his end of year address at the Federation headquarters in Mengo.

He revealed Fufa have entered into a one-year partnership with AAR Insurance Company with an option of renewal.

“Starting 2020, Fufa will offer medical insurance to all the players in Uganda Premier League by AAR Insurance Company,” Magogo is quoted by the Fufa website.

“This will cater for injuries to players and compensation for permanent disabilities as a result of injuries. We have observed over the years some players have sustained career-threatening injuries and clubs failed to help them recover fully. In this arrangement, 400 players will be catered for and the registration is almost done.”

This, therefore, means each of the 16 clubs will have 25 players. The President also revealed referees with Fifa badges will also be part of the medical insurance cover.

Uganda Premier League chairman, Arinaitwe Rugyendo who was also part of the press briefing lauded Fufa for the initiative and believes this is a great stripe in helping players.

‘We thank Fufa for the efforts in developing the game of football. We made the decision as UPL to put an end to the animosity between the two bodies like it was in the past. And I must say the positive progress is now evident. I laud Fufa for extending medical insurance to our players and this will help a lot.”

It should be noted Fufa also offers medical insurance to delegates, Fufa staff, Uganda Cranes’ players and players featuring in the Fufa Juniors League. This arrangement is catered for by the National Insurance Company.