Fufa confirms death of former Vice President Brigadier Tushabe

The army official's love of football also saw him help in the formation of Victors FC in 2001

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has confirmed the death of its former Vice-President Jackson 'Bell' Tushabe.

Although Fufa did not confirm the source of his death, Tushabe is understood to have been suffering from a back problem and died at Nakasero Hospital.

Ggaba helped in the formation of Victors FC in 2001 and the club earned a Ugandan Premier League promotion in 2005.

Victors had a taste of continental football when they played and lost to CAPS United in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2009.

The club earned a second slot to represent the country in the Confederation Cup in 2011 but their journey was cut short when they lost to DC Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Fufa mourns the death of former football administrator and club owner Brigadier Jackson 'Bell' Tushabe who breathed his last on Tuesday morning 30th June 2020," Fufa confirmed.

"We would like to express our heartfelt condolences on the demise of Brigadier Jackson 'Bell' Tushabe. Words are inadequate to express this sad moment as football has lost a great contributor to the game.

"Bell served the game with a lot of diligence and always showcased his vast experience in projects assigned to him. He loved the beautiful game and he was enthusiastic about anything connected to football.

"We shall miss him dearly. Our condolences go out to the bereaved family and the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces."

"A retired army officer in the Uganda People's Defense Forces he was the owner of Victors FC which played in the Uganda top-flight and also won the Uganda Cup twice 2007/2008 and 2009/2010.

"His club represented Uganda on two occasions in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2009 and 2011.

"Bell also served in various positions in Ugandan football as Fufa Vice President of Competitions, Chairman of Super Division Clubs Association [SDCA 2005-2009], and Chairman of Security Committee for Cecafa 2012 hosted in Kampala."

Tushabe's death comes days after SC Villa confirmed the death of former defender Constantine Nalumoso.

Nalumoso had joined the Jogoos in 2012 from Hoima-Busia FC when he was signed by Mike Mutebi.