Fufa confirms change of Women's Super League format, kick-off date

The federation has also insisted the teams will only be allowed to participate if they meet the club licensing regulations

The Ugandan Women Super League will resume in May after a one-year-long break with a new format as occasioned by the coronavirus restrictions.

Given the competition will be played in a tournament format, all the games will be held at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. The teams have been placed in a group of five and the two top teams in each pool will advance to the Championship play-offs.

“The Fufa executive meeting gave us the green light to resume women's football competitions but within the guidelines of Covid-19," the Fufa competitions director Aisha Nalule confirmed.

"Therefore, there will be changes in the playing format with teams converging in one place unlike the home and away arrangement we have had in the past.”

The Fufa Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of football, Decolas Kizza lauded the teams for their commitment despite the challenges that they have faced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As Fufa, we extend our sincere appreciation to clubs and owners for staying afloat despite going almost a year without any engagements," Kizza noted. "We do not take this for granted and we laud you for promoting the game of football.”

"The purpose of this meeting is to see how competitions resume but bearing in mind that the principle of protecting health and the wellbeing of everyone remains paramount as guided by Fifa. We have registered for international engagements for our national teams and therefore, to have players who are active domestically is important."

The Fufa club licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige explained the requirements that each club must meet in order to be granted permission to participate in the tournament.

“As a requirement prior to the start of every season, Fufa must carry out club licensing and Fufa clubs pro-agenda as tools to help us attain professionalism," Bayige said. "We are aware of the challenges especially in these Covid-19 times and some regulations have been loosened a bit.”

The club licensing regulations requires that each team must have a certified coach with a minimum of Caf C coaching license for the Women Super League and any grade will work for the Fufa Women Elite League.

An assistant coach, who could be contracted or not, is also a requirement and the clubs, in both competitions, must have a medical officer in their ranks.

The clubs in the top-tier must have at least five players who are contracted and they must also have a CEO who is contracted.

Women Super League Groups;

Group A; Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda Martyrs High School, Kampala Queens, Makerere University WFC, Tooro Queens.

Group B: UCU Lady Cardinals, Olila WFC, Lady Doves, Isra Soccer Academy. She Corporate WFC.