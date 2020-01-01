Fufa confirm receipt of $500,000 from Fifa as Covid-19 relief grant

The Federation has also requested for grants to help women's football amidst the pandemic

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed receipt of $500,000 from world football governing body Fifa which was the Covid-19 relief grant.

It is for this reason the Federation's Executive Committee met on Monday, August 17 to approve the appropriation of the monies. Fufa has revealed how they will disburse the funds after being cleared by the delegates.

"Fufa wishes to announce receipt of USD 500,000 being the first part of the solidarity Grant earlier applied for and approved by Fifa," Federation's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson confirmed on their website.

"The Fufa Executive Committee deliberated on an approved allocation of funds. As stipulated in the Regulations funds will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account within the next 14 days."

The East Africa nation has also confirmed they are in the process of trying to secure some money for the women's football as well and any progress will be made public.

"Fufa is in the process of applying for the women’s football grant and all stakeholders will be informed of any developments in this regard as soon as they occur," Watson continued.

"Fufa wishes to express its gratitude to Fifa for the timely support to football and its stakeholders especially during this Covid-19 pandemic period."

The Government, on Friday, August 14 held a consultative meeting with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) and the National Council of Sports regarding the resumption of football and sports in Uganda.

Football and sporting activities, in general, were suspended in the East African nation in March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. It is the reason why Fufa went on to annul the Ugandan Premier League and crown Vipers SC as the champions.

A total of 25 rounds, which relates to 80% of matches, had been played and as per Fufa rules, it was in order to crown the Venoms, who were also given the right to represent the country in the Caf Champions League, while KCCA FC were given the mandate to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"Fufa, National Council of Sports and Government of the Republic of Uganda today held another meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in regard to the resumption of football and sports in general," the Federation confirmed.

"There's hope that the green light will come soon."