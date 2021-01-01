Fufa, coaches identify areas to help establish Uganda as competitive African force

The federation hosted the local tacticians who pointed out five key areas needing strengthening at the national sides

Federation of Uganda Football Associations and local coaches have identified areas that are likely to make the national teams stronger in Africa if implemented.

Fufa held a consultative and technical meeting with the tacticians and came up with five points that are key in the process of making the national sides stronger.

Player identification, development and management, infrastructure, facilities, equipment, coaching, sports science and technology, governance and administration have been identified as key areas that must be looked into so as to help Uganda teams do better against their international peers.

"A number of observations have been made on our side," Fufa president Moses Magogo said.

"We have made progress but we can’t say we are where we want to be. The purpose of this meeting is to forge a way forward and address the challenges that are derailing our progress.

"At one time, our challenge was to qualify to tournaments and that has been addressed and the next stage should be about our performance while at such levels.



"In our observations, we have realised that whereas we do well against teams from Southern and East Africa, we tend to struggle against teams from West and North Africa both at national team and club levels."



On his part, BUL FC coach Arthur Kyesimira has urged the stakeholders to emulate what successful teams like German ones have done.

"Every team, academy or club play differently," Kyesimira said.

"We seem not to have a strategic approach to the game. In Germany, there are basics that are done at Bayern Munich and elsewhere including teams in as low as the fourth division. We need to have a football curriculum that we follow.’

The Uganda Football Coaches Association chairman Livingstone Kyambadde said the efforts by Fufa to find a solution are timely.

"I thank Fufa for the efforts made in equipping the coaches with football knowledge through courses," Kyambadde said.

"There is a big improvement in approach to the game, analysis and preparations and we believe these interventions can only make us better."

Currently, Uganda U20 are competing in the African Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania where they have qualified for the semi-finals after knocking out Burkina Faso.

In March, the U17 side will be in Morocco for the Afcon competition.