Fufa, clubs strike Covid-19 cost-sharing plan ahead of play-offs

The agreement was reached at during a consultative meeting that was held at the federations’ main offices in Kampala on Monday

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has agreed to share the coronavirus testing costs for the teams that will participate in the play-offs.

In the meeting, the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, was confirmed as the venue where all the play-offs will take place on a date yet to be confirmed, although Goal understands the ties will be held in October.

Kitara FC will clash with Kataka FC while Kiboga Young FC will face Ndejje University FC in the Big League play-offs.

“The different club representatives in attendance shared their respective ideas and by the end of the meeting, it was agreed upon that Fufa would cost-share the Covid-19 testing costs with the clubs,” a Fufa statement read.

“Fufa will meet the accommodation, feeding of the players and officials as well as the provision of medical services for all the teams during the matches.”

Fufa president Moses Magogo, who chaired the consultative meeting, acknowledged the need to ensure there are enough safety protocols before allowing football actions to return fully.

“Football clubs are the beginning blocks of football. Without clubs, you cannot have football. You are making a contribution to the game of football,” the Caf Executive Committee member stated.

“We are aware of the challenges everyone is going through because of Covid-19. We are in an abnormal year but football people want to play football but life is very important. It is not a matter of life and death.

“As football people, we have a responsibility to make fair as possible so that we take football to the next level. There is no time and already club licensing is taking place.

“We received standard operating procedures from the government and the Ministry of Health that included playing before under closed doors, regular social distancing, masking and sanitising as well as quarantine of the teams.”

In the Buganda Fufa Regional League, Luweero United will entertain Buwambo United while in the Eastern Fufa Regional League Admin FC will play Gadaffi FC for promotion play-offs in the respective competitions.

The Kampala Fufa Regional League play-offs will involve Edgars FC and Catida FC while in the Kitara competition, Asingya FC will play Booma FC.

In the North East Regional League, San Siro FC are set to compete against Team Church FC, whereas the Northern Fufa Regional League will see Northern Gateway FC entertain Elephants FC.

For the Western Regional League play-offs, Terrazo and Tiles FC will have to overcome Kigezi FC to seal promotion while in the West Nile Regional League, Hot Springs FC will face Calvary FC.