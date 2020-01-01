Fufa clears referees' USh609M arrears for cancelled season

The officials have been paid their dues after the federation moved to cancel the campaign in May

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has moved to clear pending dues for the referees.

Fufa has cleared the remuneration the officials owed them for taking charge of various matches in the country during the 2019/20 season.

Fufa has paid USh609,161,500 to the referees for their duties carried out in the season that was suspended and consequently cancelled in May due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus.

The Chairman of the Uganda Football Referees Association and the head of the Fifa Referees Standing Committee Ronnie Kalema confirmed the money has already been paid to the officials.

“Fufa is a big volume of transactions organization with a huge turnover. We have debtors and creditors at all times just like the most successful businesses in town,” Kalema, who also serves at the Fufa Executive Committee, said as was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“So, when stakeholders are demanding money from Fufa, Fufa is also demanding monies from its sources.

“We just do not come out to say how payments are done as a policy. There is no match official [referee, assistant referee, Referee Assessor or Commissioner] that demands Fufa anything as of Wednesday thanks to the great leadership of Fufa.”

Kalema has hinted the referees will benefit from an increased package when the 2020/21 season will commence.

“The good news for the fraternity is not the payment because we have been doing, but the improvement of this package come next season,” the official continued to say.

“This is the work in progress that we are working on as an administrator. Payments to match officials is always done electronically and the beneficiaries receive it through their bank accounts.”

The referees who have been paid were the ones who took charge of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL), Fufa Big League, Fufa Women Elite League, Fufa Women Cup, Fufa Juniors League, Fufa Drum, Stanbic Uganda Cup, Division Regional Leagues, Futsal Super League and the Uganda Beach Soccer League.

The bonuses for the national team for winning the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup had been settled earlier while KCCA FC have also received their dues for their successful 2019 Cecafa Club Cup story in Rwanda in 2019.