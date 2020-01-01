Fufa clarifies why KCCA FC will play in Caf Confederation Cup instead of Proline FC

The Kasasiro Boys finished second in the Ugandan Premier League behind winners Vipers SC in the abandoned 2019/20 season

Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has clarified why KCCA FC were given the right to represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.

According to the Uganda Cup rule especially on continental representation, Proline FC, who won the 2018/19 season, could have been given the mandate after the 2019/20 season was annulled owing to Covid-19, but the Kasasiro Boys, who were second in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL), were given the chance.

"There will be no change on who represents Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup, it is still going to be KCCA FC," Fufa deputy CEO Decolas Kizza confirmed to reporters.

More teams

"International representation is the preserve of the Fufa Executive Committee. It is very easy for you to lift the trophy of the UPL and still not be named a representative in the Caf competitions."

The official has reiterated it is up to the Federation to decide on teams to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup as well.

"Equally so, the winner of the Uganda Cup represents the country in the Caf Confederation Cup," Kizza continued.

"The Executive Committee reserves the mandate to name any club given the parameters, for example, there is club licensing, if you take the Uganda Cup and you fail club licensing parameters both here and Caf, you will not be named as a representative.

"So, given that mandate, and given the situation that was existing in March, and the duration of Caf competitions, it was decided that a representative be named and KCCA being the runners up of the Uganda Premier League, were named the representatives of the Caf Confederation Cup."

After the nullification of the 2019/20 season, Vipers SC were crowned after managing to get 54 points from the 25 matches played.

Article continues below

The games played reflected 80% of the matches every top-tier team was supposed to play and as per the rules, the Venoms were declared the champions of the abandoned season.

The Garbage Collectors, who had won the league the previous season, finished second with 50 points.

As a result, Vipers were given a mandate to represent the East African nation in the Caf Champions League.