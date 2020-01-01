Fufa cancels semi-final playoffs, declares Northern Gateway FC, Cavalry FC bona fide winners

The competition was about to hit the penultimate stage before the Covid-19 cases rose to force the local federation to halt it

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has cancelled the remaining two Regional League playoffs due to the surging cases of the coronavirus.

Two semi-finals involving Young Elephants against Northern Gateway from the Northern Region League and Calvary against Hot Springs FC from the West Nile Region League were remaining but now cannot proceed given the latest Fufa directive.

The returned results of eight players testing positive forced Fufa to convene a meeting that decided to end the matches.

Young Elephants and Hot Springs were stopped from travelling to the match venue, the Fufa Technical Training Centre, and their respective opponents Northern Gateway and Cavalry were consequently declared winners of the cancelled semis.

“As directed by the President of Uganda and with guidance from the Ministry of Health and the National Council of Sports, Fufa carried out Covid-19 PCR tests for 20 players and officials from each of the participating teams in the playoffs,” the federation's statement read.

“Tests conducted for Young Elephants Football Club from the Northern Region and Hot Springs Football Club from West Nile Region returned eight (8) positive results each.

“This is high a ratio of infections and could easily endanger the entire community of the team.

“This matter was brought to the attention of the Fufa Executive for guidance.”

After deliberating on the matter via a Zoom meeting, Fufa came up with resolutions that decided on the fate of the matches.

The issue at hand was treated as a matter not provided for under the Fufa Competitions Rules.

“The playoff matches Young Elephants vs Northern Gateway and Calvary vs Hot Springs is decided in favour of Northern Gateway FC and Calvary FC,” Fufa added.

“A single match Calvary FC vs Northern Gateway FC be played on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 12:00 pm to determine the team that will sportingly be promoted to the Second Division 2020/2021.

“Young Elephants FC and Hot Springs FC are encouraged to undertake measures and guidelines from the Ministry of Health to ensure quick recovery of the affected individuals of the teams.

“Fufa wishes to emphasise the importance of the health of everyone and will do all in its means to ensure support to the vulnerable in this Covid-19 pandemic.”

The playoffs were meant to be conducted ahead of the new seasons that are expected to start in December.