Fufa calls for consultative meetings with clubs over 2020/21 season

The federation is moving fast in planning for the upcoming competitions after cancelling the 2019/20 campaign

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has convened consultative meetings with the Uganda Premier League and Big League’s teams to deliberate on matters concerning the 2020/2021 season.

Fufa is fast moving forward to outline modalities for the upcoming season after it cancelled the 2019/20 campaign, as they said it became hard for it to resume after its April suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The consultative meetings will be focused on club licensing programme for the 2020/2021 season and the proposed competitions reforms,” Fufa said regarding the meetings.

More teams

The first meeting on the card will be with the top-tier teams and has been scheduled for June 10, 2020, which will be held at Fufa Executive House.

“Fufa wishes to invite the clubs that have sportingly qualified for the First Division season 2020/2021 for a consultative meeting.

" The meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Fufa Executive House Conference Hall starting at 10:00 am [EAT]."

MYDA FC will be part of the meeting with other UPL outfits after they earned promotion when the Fufa Big League was cancelled alongside the UPL.

“Specifically invited is the UPL Board, Vipers SC, KCCA FC, SC Villa, Busoga United, URA FC, BUL FC, Mbarara City FC, Express FC, Wakiso Giants FC, Kyetume FC, Police FC, Bright Stars FC, Onduparaka FC and MYDA FC,” Fufa continued.

The meeting with the second-tier teams will also see Tooro United, Maroons FC and Proline FC attend after they suffered relegation. The meeting has been slated for June 12.

“The Fufa Big League teams that are invited include; Proline FC, Maroons FC, Tooro United FC, Kiboga Young FC, Kataka FC, Bukedea Town Council FC, Paidha Black Angels FC, Doves All-Stars FC, Kitara FC, UPDF FC, Ndejje University FC, Kigezi Home Boys FC, Nyamityobora FC, and Water FC,” the federation added.

“Fufa will also meet clubs featuring in the Wome Super League, Women Elite League, National Beach Soccer League and Futsal League. A date will be communicated for these meetings.

“Each club will be represented by one person who shall be either the club owner or their representative.

“In order to abide by the Covid-19 guideline of social distancing, each club shall be represented by one person who shall be the club owner or their representative.”

Matters concerning the reduction of the teams in UPL will also be discussed during the meeting with concerned parties.