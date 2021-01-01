Fufa bans Busoga United and Kyetume fans for breaking Covid-19 rules

Mbarara City supporters also suffered the same punishment for failing to adhere to regulations in the past

Busoga United and Kyetume FC will play their next Ugandan Premier League home matches against Onduparaka and Police FC, respectively, without fans after breaching Covid-19 guidelines set by Fufa in conjunction with the government alongside the Ministry of Health.

The violation of the regulations took place against Malaba Youth Development Association FC and Kitara FC, and the sides have been found guilty and action has been taken against them by the federation.

"The FufaCompetitions Disciplinary Panel opened proceedings against Kyetume FC and Busoga United FC for allowing fans into the stadium without written authorization from Fufa and most of them were not wearing face masks," read a statement obtained by Goal.

"The games in question are Kyetume FC Vs Myda FC and Busoga United FC vs Kitara FC that were played on 18th March 2021 at Fufa Technical Center Njeru.

"For violation of the Fufa Covid-19 regulations, both Busoga United FC and Kyetume FC will play their next home game with no fans allowed into the stadium."

This is not the first time Fufa has taken action against clubs for failing to adhere to the set guidelines.

On March 12, the federation ordered Mbarara City to play one game behind closed doors for the same reasons.

"Mbarara City FC sanctioned for violating articles 10 and 11 of the Fufa Covid-19 football regulations and will play their next match behind closed doors," Fufa said in a statement.

"Disciplinary proceedings were opened against the management of Mbarara City FC after allowing fans/spectators into the stadium without written authorisation for Mbarara City Fc vs Vipers SC match on Saturday 6, March 2021 at Kakyeka.

"Most of the fans were seen not wearing face masks which is against the FufaCovid-19 football regulations.

"The Fufa competitions disciplinary panel has sanctioned Mbarara City FC with a one-match ban under closed stadium for the next Premier League game Mbarara City vs Bright Stars FC on Saturday 13th March 2021 at Kakyeka Stadium.

"Should Mbarara City FC fail to heed to the sanction, the CDP shall be constrained to take more stringent disciplinary measures against the club."