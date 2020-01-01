Fufa approves security measures to curb UPL hooliganism

The proposals by the federation require top-flight sides to ensure they provide enough security personnel during each match day

Uganda Premier League clubs must now deploy a security officer and at least 10 stadium stewards in any match in order to ensure there is maximum security.

During the 22nd Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Executive Committee meeting, resolutions were passed which will ensure acts of violence and hooliganism are tamed.

“In a bid to fight against the growing vice of violence and hooliganism at stadiums, Fufa thought it wise to find measures. Recently, a three-day Safety and Security workshop was held at Mandela National Stadium with over 30 stewards passed out,” Fufa said in a statement which appeared on their portal.

More teams

“The Fufa Executive Committee thus has directed each of the 16 clubs in the Uganda Premier League must have a minimum of ten stewards working closely with the Uganda Police Force during matches.

“Additionally, every club in the UPL must have a security officer that will coordinate security arrangements during games.”

Fufa also revealed locations where the Uganda Cup final match will be hosted. The domestic competition was headed to the quarter-final stage before football activities were suspended for 32 days.

The suspension came as the government outlined measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Fufa Executive Committee confirmed Kitara region will host this year’s Uganda Cup and the Fufa Women’s Cup finals,” the statement continued.

“The 2020 Fufa Women’s Cup final will be played in Fort Portal, Kaborole district while the Uganda Cup final will be staged in Masindi district.

“Kitara region, therefore, will suggest the venues that must be inspected and passed to host the aforementioned finals.”

Fufa, however, is yet to confirm the exact dates for those finals.

The local federation further gave directions on how governance of football academies should be run.

“Academies will be required to clearly define ownership either by individuals or in terms of affiliation to different clubs [Uganda Premier League, Fufa Big League or any other club] as provided by the Fufa structures,” it added.

The parents’ forum will also be a requirement as it is aimed at identifying the parents/guardians of the players in the football academies.

The academies were further directed to hand their players binding contracts and a parent's consent, going forward, will be a requirement for any player who wishes to play.

“Players in football academies must have agreements. This is aimed at having binding documents between players and academies,” Fufa concluded.

“In addition, all players in academies must have parents’/ guardians’ consent to be able to play.

“Academies shall reveal other education programmes if any and must show affiliation to any club either locally or internationally.”