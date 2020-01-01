Fufa approves electoral, judicial committees ahead of 2020/21 season

The formation of the vital organs was debated and passed during a special meeting convened by the local FA

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has formed two key committees ahead of the new season.

Fufa members passed the motions that recommended the formation of those committees during their 96th Ordinary Assembly.

The bodies formed include the Fed Committee, Competitions Disciplinary Panel, Investigations Chamber, Dispute Resolution Chamber and Appeals Committee.

The motion to approve members of those committees was moved by the eastern region delegate Amin Bbosa. Bbosa was seconded by Buganda region’s delegates Steven Ssemutono and Joseph Mwanje.

The Fufa assembly also approved the formation of the Electoral Committee. During the meeting, the federation also honoured special servants who have served the football fraternity before.

“The three personalities recognised were former Fufa President John Baptist Ssemanobe, Katamba Ojuku Eugene [First Chairman Fufa Women Football Standing Committee] and Kabugo Charles Kakunta [former member of Makindye DFA],” Fufa statement read.

“A minute of silence was also observed for all the deceased.”

The State Minister of Sports was represented in the event by the chairman of the Board at National Council of Sports, Donald Rukare, and who was also the chief guest.

Uganda Olympic Committee Chair president Fredrick William Blick, former Fufa leaders, former footballers, sponsors and partners as well as various delegates were also present during the event.

The Fufa Judicial bodies approved including their members are:

Fed Committee: Dr Azar Taib (Chairperson), Yusuf Kaggwa (Vice-Chairperson)

Fufa Competitions Disciplinary Panel: Deo Mutabazi (Chairperson), Robert Serunjogi (Vice-Chairperson), George Kabwimukya (Member)

Fufa Investigations Chamber: Musa Kabega (Chairperson), Husdon Katumba (Vice-Chairperson), Hussein Lwebambawo (Member), Dirisa Kasalirwe (Member)

Fufa Dispute Resolution Chamber: Peter Emojong (Chairperson), Andrew Lule (Vice-Chairperson), Dan Obote (Member), Norbert Kazibwe (Member), Harriet Nattabi (Member)

Fufa Appeals Committee: Diana Nabuuso (Chairperson), Mohammed Nuru (Vice-Chairperson), Sabiti Muwanga (Member), Livingstone Lajan (Member), Mark Namanya (Member)

FUFA Electoral Committee: (for 2020-2024 period):

Mathias Bwiire (Chairperson), Rita Aliguma (Member), Joram Katende (Member), Dennis Ojwee (Member), Richard Mpaaka (Member)

Substitutes: Moses Odong, Oscar Ngobi, Richard Barigye.

Fufa Appeals Electoral Committee: Yusuf Sulaiman Awuye (Chairperson), Stanely Kinene (Member), Favour Naima Anguko (Member)

Substitutes: Canon Edward Nsamba (Member), Mike Okwi (Member)

The Uganda FA is yet to give the calendar of the new season for the Premier League and the Big League but has confirmed when and where the play-offs will be conducted.