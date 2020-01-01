Fufa appoints staff for Uganda U17, U20 teams ahead of Cecafa competition

The two competitions will be held in Rwanda and Tanzania in November and December respectively

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has appointed several tacticians and staff to handle the U17 and U20 national teams ahead of regional assignments.

The East Africa side will be competing in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) annual competition for the junior teams and it is for this reason the Federation has decided to put all structures in place earlier.

"Fufa has appointed the technical personnel of the two national junior teams - U17 and U20 men for a period of six (6) months," the Federation communicated through its official portal.

More teams

"The appointments start with immediate effect as Fufa has already entered the two teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Zonal Qualifiers for Cecafa Region."

Byekwaso Morley has been confirmed as the head coach of the U20 team, referred to as The Hippos, and will be assisted by Simeon Masaba who will double up as the fitness trainer as well.

The goalkeeping department will be handled by Stephen Billy Kiggundu with Lule Michael appointed the team's physician.

For the Cubs, U17 side, Hamzah Lutalo will serve as the head coach and he will be deputised by Brian Ssenyondo. Arthur Kyesimira will be the fitness coach while Mubarak Kiberu will be in the goalkeeping department as a coach. The team's physician will be Mable Kabatalindwa.

The Hippos are pooled in Group B with Eritrea, Burundi and South Sudan in the competition that will be held in Tanzania from November 22 to December 6. The Cubs are pooled in Group B as well alongside Kenya and Tanzania in the tournament to be held in Rwanda from December 13-28.

Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya have confirmed they will be part of the qualifiers.

No country has so far confirmed to participate nor pulled out of the tournament as the focus is now on the upcoming Afcon double-headers set for November.

Cecafa U17 Groups:

Group A: Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti, Tanzania

Cecafa U20 Groups:

Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, Djibouti

Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, Uganda

Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan