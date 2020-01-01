Fufa announce kit partnership with Umbro for next four years

The federation has confirmed the kit company as their manufacturer for all nine national teams for the next four years

Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has announced a long term deal with kit company Umbro.

According to a statement on the federation’s official website, the new partnership will run for the next four years and will see Umbro supply both Uganda men and women national teams with high-performance match kits, training, and off-field apparel, as well as equipment.

The new deal will see the reigning Cecafa Cup champions, join seven other African nations in wearing the double diamond – increasing the brand’s sponsorship portfolio to 34 clubs and eight national teams across the continent.

More teams

On making the announcement, the federation said: “Fufa announces a new long-term partnership with Umbro as the official technical sponsor of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) for the next four years.”

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Fufa President Eng. Moses Magogo explained: “Our vision is to become the number one football nation in Africa, on and off the field. Fufa is always looking at creating new partnerships with strong brands. It was therefore simple to choose Umbro.”

Magogo continued: “Umbro has a rich lineage in sports, particularly football. For many years now, it has been showing its dedication and commitment to producing quality products all over the world.

“The continual improvement of the Uganda Cranes has left fans yearning for more and I am confident that the new kits will excite fans much more. The designs are matching the latest global trends and we look forward to unveiling these kits within the new year.”

Umbro CEO David Ricketts from South Africa also said: “We are pleased to be partnering with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and their affiliated teams.

“Umbro is passionate about the support of African football at all levels and we trust this partnership will transcend beyond kit sponsorship into a meaningful relationship for the team, our brand, and the broader African football community.”

The teams under Fufa in Uganda include Uganda Cranes, the Crested Cranes, Uganda U23 (Kobs), Uganda U20 (Hippos), Uganda U17 (Cubs), Uganda Boys U15, Uganda Women’s U20, Uganda Girls’ U17, and the Sand Cranes (National Beach Soccer Team).