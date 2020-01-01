Fufa and UPL set October 17 as tentative date for 2020/20 season start

The current campaign was annulled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic with Vipers SC declared champions

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has set 17 October as a tentative date for the beginning of the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

This was one of the agreements reached in a consultative meeting involving the Federation and top-tier clubs held on Thursday, June 10. Nine out of the invited 14 UPL clubs made it to the meeting chaired by Fufa President Moses Magogo.

Other deliberations include the release of Club Licensing Regulations set for June 22 with clubs given four days, June 23-26, to express their interest in taking part in the 2020/21 UPL campaign.

Clubs will apply for the licenses with supporting documentation from July 13-24; Fufa will, therefore, inspect clubs' facilities - office premises, stadiums and training grounds among other things.

The final list of clubs who have met all the set standards will be released on September 17 by UPL Secretariat before the league kicks off a month later.

The following are all the deliberations made as published by the Fufa website.

Consultative meetings with UPL Clubs 18th June 2020

Release of Club Licensing Regulations 22nd June 2020

Expression of interest to participate in the 2020/21 UPL season 23rd-26th June 2020

Phase II of the FUFA Clubs Pro Agenda for UPL Clubs 1st-10th July 2020

Submission of License application by clubs and all supporting documentation 13th-24th July 2020

First Review and decisions by First Instance Body (FIB) regarding all clubs’ license applications 27th-29th July 2020

First Inspection of Clubs’ Facilities (Office premises, Stadiums and training grounds 6th-13th August 2020

Closure of submission and uploading of Players’ documents on FIFA Connect System & Domestic Transfer Matching system (DTMS) 14th August 2020

Second review and decision by First Instance Body (FIB) regarding all clubs’ license applications Criteria Bv& report on current status 17th August 2020

Second inspection of Clubs’ Facilities (Office premises, Stadiums and training grounds 4th September 2020

Final decisions by the Appeals Body regarding any appeals submitted by clubs 7th-11th September 2020

Release of final list of Clubs to UPL Secretariat 14th September 2020

Release of final fixtures of UPL by UPL Secretariat 17th September 2020

UPL League kick-off 17th October.

The 2019/20 campaign was cancelled by Fufa owing to Covid-19, with Vipers SC crowned. 25 rounds had been played and the Venoms had managed to collect 54 points, four more than second-placed KCCA FC.