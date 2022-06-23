Fuchs reveals how he can make Cameroon World Cup squad

The midfielder stated that playing in the English third tier may not help his course of getting an Indomitable Lions call-up

Peterborough United’s Jeando Fuchs has disclosed what he needs to do to make Cameroon’s squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.

After representing France at U19 and U20 levels, he was invited to the Indomitable Lions squad in 2018.

And on November 20 of that same year, the 25-year-old was handed his senior international cap in a friendly against Brazil.

Since then, he has been frozen out of the country’s squad largely because he felt he is not featuring in any of Europe’s elite division sides.

With a place in Qatar in sight, Fuchs revealed what he must do to make Rigobert Song’s squad.

"It's more difficult because as a midfielder today you have many players playing in top level leagues," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"[Andre-Frank] Zambo Anguissa is in Italy in Napoli, not to mention the likes of Kunde Malong in Greece… lots are playing at a high level.

"So, if I want to get a chance, I have to do more and show what I am capable of.

"If I have to [make the World Cup squad], well, I'll score some goals because if I score people will talk about it.

"The team (Peterborough) as a whole also has to be performing. If they do people talk about the team and it will be good for me."

Fuchs went further talking about what coach Song represents, and claimed the African football great is too occupied to chat will all his players frequently.

"It's encouraging (to work with Song). He keeps telling us that he did not succeed because he was the best footballer, he succeeded as he wanted it more than others," he continued.

"He was fighting with his qualities. We are not going to try to do things that we don't know how to do. You have to know your basics, do the best you can and then try to do more.

"It's a difficult period right now because the World Cup is coming, and you have so many players to manage so it's hard to talk to the players one by one and ask them how they are feeling.

"The performances are important. If I deliver, they will call me."

When the 2022-23 season commences, Fuchs would be hoping to help Grant McCann’s Posh return to the Championship.