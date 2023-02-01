FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE updates

Mainz host Bayern Munich in a feisty DFB Pokal clash

Mainz 05 host Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the DFB Pokal as the Bavarian giants look to win the prestigious trophy for the 21st time.

2008-09, The last time Mainz reached the semi-final of the DFB Pokal before being knocked out by Bayern Leverkusen. And since then the German outfit has failed to reach this far in the competition despite being in Germany’s top division.

Sitting in the second half of the table, the DFB Pokal is a massive chance for the club to win a piece of silverware this season. And considering Bayern’s stuttering form, Mainz could fancy themselves winning the game at home in front of a roaring MEWA Arena.

Bayern Munich’s form since the World Cup has taken a big dip with the Bavarian giants drawing three straight games in the Bundesliga. It’s the first time in eight years that Bayern Munich has failed to win the first three games in a calendar year.

Kolo Muani’s thunderous strike in the last fixture meant Bayern shared the spoils with Frankfurt, raising concerns inside the club. With a sword hanging over Julian Nagelsmann’s head, the German manager would look to brush aside speculations with a victory against Mainz.

Nagelsmann has never lifted a DFB Pokal trophy and would like to change his and Bayern’s fortunes with a glittering victory.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich probable line-ups

RB Leipzig XI (3-4-3): Dahmen; Hanche-Olsen, Leitsch, Hack; Da Costa, Stach, Barreiro, Caricol; Fulgini, Ingvartsen; Onisiwo

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Blind; Sabitzer, Gravenberch; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Tel

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

The Bavarians continue their title defense against Wolfsburg away from home on the 5th of February before facing VFL Bochum at the Allianz Arena on the 11th of February. Nagelsmann's men then travel to Paris to face PSG in a jaw-dropping Champions League Round of 16 fixture on the 15th of February.