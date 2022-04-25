'Frustrating' Mahrez told how to get 'Salah's stats' by ex-Man City defender Richards

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez would have as many goals as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah if he kept things simple in front of goal, says former full-back Micah Richards.

Mahrez has scored 11 times in 25 Premier League appearances so far this season, though he has started only 13 of those matches.

That goal tally is half that of Salah, who has featured 31 times in the top-flight for the Reds this term.

What did Richards say about Mahrez?

But ex-City star Richards believes that Mahrez is undermined by his lack of composure in front of goal, saying the Algeria international makes things too complicated for himself.

"I don't find Mahrez frustrating because I feel he lacks quality, I just think he's got even more to offer," Richards wrote in a column for BBC Sport.

"He will do something ridiculous like bring the ball down with an immaculate first touch, go past three players… and then waste it all by trying to do too much in front of goal, and the opportunity is gone.

"If Mahrez did the simple things in those areas, he would have Mohamed Salah's stats and be scoring 40 goals a season."

How has Mahrez performed lately?

Despite recently declaring that he is "in love" with the 31-year-old, coach Pep Guardiola has been reluctant to give Mahrez a regular spot in the City starting XI.

The attacker has started just two of City's last five matches in all competitions and was dropped to the bench for two crucial clashes with Liverpool in April as well as the 5-1 win against Watford on Saturday.

Mahrez came off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League and had a great chance to seal the victory late in the game.

However, the ex-Leicester man scuppered the shot by attempting to chip it over goalkeeper Alisson and the sides ended up sharing the points.

City are still one point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the title with just five games left to play.

