Frustrated Abraham stopped from taking penalty by Chelsea captain Azpilicueta as Jorginho scores his second

Cesar Azpilicueta was forced to step in and stop Tammy Abraham taking a penalty in Chelsea's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The England forward grabbed the ball after Kai Havertz had won his side a second spot-kick of the afternoon, with Abraham keen to add to his tally in the league for the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

Jorginho, who had already tucked home one penalty in the match, is the Blues' designated penalty taker and was expecting to step up again.

More teams

And although Abraham had other ideas, club captain Azpilicueta ensured the ball was handed to the Italy international, who duly stepped up to slot home again and put the Blues in a commanding four-goal lead.

More to follow...