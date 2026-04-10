From outside Europe… a new club is sounding out Neymar

FC Cincinnati, who compete in the American league, have begun negotiations with the entourage of Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, paving the way for a possible move after his contract with Santos ends in December 2026.

According to The Athletic, the talks are still in the early stages and currently fall under sounding things out to gauge the Brazilian player’s level of interest and his potential terms.

The idea of signing Neymar is also subject to internal discussions within the American club regarding its technical and financial feasibility.

Cincinnati, based in the state of Ohio, believes it is an attractive destination for international players thanks to its financial strength and modern facilities.

But there is a major obstacle to completing the deal at the moment, as the club has no open slot in the “Designated Player” category, which allows paying salaries outside the league’s salary cap or signing players for large transfer fees.

Kevin Denkey, Miles Robinson, and Evander currently occupy the three available slots on long-term deals through the end of the season.

A possible solution could come next summer by selling one of those players, such as Denkey, who is attracting interest from several European clubs.

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This is not the first time Neymar has drawn interest from MLS clubs, as Chicago Fire previously entered serious negotiations with him when he left Al Hilal in 2025, before ultimately deciding to return to his boyhood club Santos.

If he moves to MLS, Neymar could meet a number of stars who previously played in Europe, including Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to move to Orlando next summer, and most importantly his former teammate at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami.

On another note, Neymar is under contract with Santos until December 2026, and is racing against time to regain fitness and take part in the next World Cup with Brazil, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had left him out of the squad for the friendly matches last March.