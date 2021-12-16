Frimpong: Why Arteta deserves a lot of credit for Arsenal’s form

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong believes Mikel Arteta deserves more praise after their 2-0 win over West Ham United in Wednesday's Premier League match.

The victory followed Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Southampton and it powered Arteta’s side to fourth position in the league – the first time in the top four since October 2020.

With 29 points after 17 matches, Arsenal find themselves 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

The ex-Ghana international expressed his confidence in Arteta and he is hoping they maintain their fine run of results.

When asked about the Gunners’ potential return to the Champions League next season, Frimpong told GOAL: “It is good for the players because it is a reward for their good form. It brings a lot of confidence and I hope they can carry the confidence to the next game against Leeds.

“Of course, you have to trust the process because he is doing really well, winning games and he is doing what he can do with the squad he has. I think Arteta deserves a lot of credit and I really trust him.”

While Arsenal prepare for their next Premier League match against Leeds United on Saturday, it is unsure if Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to the squad after breaching the club’s disciplinary standards.

Aubameyang missed the last two wins, but Frimpong encouraged the Gabon star to continue giving his best to the club after he was stripped of the captain’s armband this week.

He added: “Obviously, it is a testing time at the moment and it is a difficult time for him but I will advise him to stay strong, keep his heads down and keep working because that is the only way he can get back to the team.

“There is no doubt that Aubameyang is a very talented player and his contribution can’t be underestimated.”

Meanwhile, Frimpong who retired at the age of 27 due to injuries has highlighted the best moment of his career which came during his stint at Arsenal.

“The high point of my career was playing in the Uefa Champions League,” he said.

The interview was facilitated by Freebets.