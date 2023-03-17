Frenkie de Jong in 'club of my dreams' message to deliver fresh blow to Man Utd transfer hopes

Frenkie de Jong has revealed that he wants to stay in Barcelona for a long time, despite continuing links with Manchester United.

  • De Jong close to Man Utd move last summer
  • Has become a regular under Xavi
  • Wants to stay for 'many more years'

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-midfielder has once again put a potential Man Utd move on hold, claiming that he sees himself at Barca long term. De Jong is now in his fourth season at Camp Nou, but appeared to be close to a move to Old Trafford less than a year ago.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV3, De Jong outlined his hopes for the future: "Barca has always been the club of my dreams and, therefore, I hope to be able to continue there for many more years. We are having a good season in La Liga, we haven't done so well in Europe, but, in general, we are moving forward."

De Jong also emphasised his desire to win La Liga: "We have a good advantage over Real Madrid but there is still a long way to go. It's my fourth year and I haven't won the league. I really want to win it , like the rest of the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Jong has been a regular this season as the Blaugrana have pushed towards the top of La Liga, making 23 league appearances. Barca have a nine-point lead over Real Madrid with 13 games remaining.

WHAT NEXT? De Jong will likely be in Barcelona's XI as they take on Real Madrid in El Clasico this Sunday. A win would take them 12 points clear and all-but seal a first La Liga crown in four years.

