French giants PSG join Arsenal to promote brand Rwanda

Following a successful partnership with the Gunners, the East African nation has now signed a deal with the French club

Rwanda and French Football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have announced a three-year sponsorship deal.

This is the second partnership deal with a football club following on a three-year deal with Arsenal FC in May 2018. The PSG deal aims at promoting the visibility of Rwandan brands and tourism.

The Paris-based club, that goes by the nickname, Les Parisiens, has of recent years attracted world-class players such as Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani.

According to the New Times, the three-year deal will see local fashion and design, Rwandan art and culture, coffee and tea and well as tourist attractions gain visibility through the club.

Rwandan tea and coffee will exclusively be sold at Le Parc des Princes, the home stadium of PSG with a capacity of close to 48,000.

Rwanda and Paris Saint-Germain announce a unique and innovative partnership inviting the world to be part of the country’s inspiring transformation.https://t.co/Rx51xS8kb0 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 4, 2019

According to Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Clare Akamanzi, the new deal also provides visibility opportunities showcasing Rwanda and 'Visit Rwanda' on backdrop banners and stadium installations, ‘Visit Rwanda’ on the women’s team as well as the training kits for men.

Other brand visibility opportunities will include a week-long display of Rwandan brands. The deal will also cater to football development in the country with avenues to nature and mentor emerging talents.

Akamanzi says that the deal seeks to build on the current partnership with Arsenal to further boost brand awareness on the global scale

The greatest beneficiaries of the partnership include tea and coffee producers as consumption of their products in the stadium is expected to further drive demand in the European market.

“The other is fashion. We are going to be working with PSG to select players in the Rwandan Fashion industry to elevate them and showcase them to the world using PSG platforms,” Akamanzi is quoted by New Times.

PSG have a large following in Europe which the Rwandan government is seeking to capitalize on to increase brand awareness, especially among the youth.

According to Delloite, in the 2017-18 season, PSG recorded the 6th-highest revenue in the world with an annual turnover of close to USD 600 million.