Frank Lampard in line for SHOCK Chelsea return after attending Liverpool draw at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly considering bringing back Frank Lampard after the former Blues midfielder attended Tuesday's goalless draw against Liverpool.

Lampard in attendance against Liverpool

Chelsea likely to take time to decide next boss

Experienced Lampard could take over on interim basis

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary midfielder and former Chelsea manager was sat behind co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, as he took in a largely uninspiring performance during Bruno Saltor's first interim game in charge. The Telegraph reports that Lampard, who was sacked by Everton in January, is being considered to take that position from Bruno until the end of the season, with the club eager to avoid rushing their next permanent appointment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was reported earlier on Wednesday that former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique had landed in London after "positive talks" with the club. Recently fired Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann remains another priority for Chelsea, though he would prefer to wait until the summer before committing. The Blues are said to want to take their time to make a decision over a shortlist containing at least five names, thus avoiding the haphazard approach that saw Thomas Tuchel fired and Graham Potter appointed in a decision reportedly taken in a matter of hours last September.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While talks with Enrique, Nagelsmann and Co. continue, Lampard could be seen as the perfect man to come in on a temporary basis. His stature within the club would likely lift the atmosphere in the dressing room, despite the fact he was dismissed at Blues boss after 18 months in charge back in January 2021. With a quarter-final date against Real Madrid on the horizon, Lampard's Champions League experience as a player and manager also far exceeds the background of Bruno, whose tenure as interim boss has not been given a specific end date.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? At this early stage, however, no formal offer has been made to Lampard, and it is unclear whether he would be interested in taking the role less than three months after being relieved of his duties at Everton.