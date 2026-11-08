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Mohamed Saeed

Frank and Dyche on standby! - Crystal Palace consider managerial alternatives as Pierre Sage fights to save his job

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Pierre Sage’s tenure at Selhurst Park is hanging by a thread following a bruising 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool. The result leaves Crystal Palace rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table as the club enters the final international break of the calendar year.

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Palace weigh up managerial change after dismal run

The hierarchy at Crystal Palace are currently deliberating the future of Pierre Sage after a catastrophic start to the Premier League campaign. Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool marked a fourth consecutive league loss, leaving the Eagles with just seven points from their opening ten fixtures. The club is currently struggling with the worst defensive record in the top flight, having shipped 24 goals already this term, while their European form has also stuttered with only one win from four Europa League matches.

According to Sky Sports, Former Brentford and Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has emerged as a leading candidate to take over as manager should a change be made. Sage, who arrived with high expectations after leading Lens to a historic French Cup victory, has found the transition to English football incredibly difficult.

Despite the mounting pressure, he remained defiant following the latest setback at Selhurst Park. "It's not from the dream to the nightmare," the 47-year-old insisted. "I'm not feeling this. I'm just in my job, and focusing on my job, and what I have to do to find the solution. The results are not at this level, and I know I have to push more on those things, especially in our way of playing, to make that move."

Tactical identity crisis and recruitment struggles

A significant part of the problem appears to be a clash between Sage’s preferred philosophy and the current profile of the squad. At Lens, Sage built a reputation for high-tempo pressing and dominance in possession, but the Eagles have struggled to replicate that intensity. The squad has missed the spark provided by Ismaila Sarr, whose absence through injury has been harshly felt after he scored 21 goals last season.

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Sage has also been forced to deal with off-field distractions regarding the futures of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Sarr, both of whom have been linked with exits. This combination of bad luck and tactical misalignment has seen Palace winless in the league since mid-October. Reflecting on the current situation, the manager admitted the gap between their output and expectations. "We have to be more competitive," Sage explained to The media. "At the moment, we create some things, we expect a lot of things, but we don't have the results expected."

Potential candidates waiting in the wings

With the international break providing a natural window for change, the Palace board is considering immediate alternatives. Along with Frank, former Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche is also believed to have supporters within the club's leadership. Both managers are currently out of work, making them viable options to step in before the Eagles travel to face Coventry on November 21. The pressure is compounded by the fact that Sage’s predecessor, Oliver Glasner, enjoyed immense success by delivering the club’s first FA Cup and a Europa Conference League trophy before moving to Forest.

The current run of form, sparked by a humiliating 5-0 derby defeat to Brighton, has left Sage as the bookmakers' favorite to become the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season. While some behind the scenes have expressed sympathy due to the injury crisis and the loss of elite talent like Michael Olise and Marc Guehi over the past year, the reality of the league table is becoming impossible to ignore. If Palace are to avoid a season-long relegation battle, the board may feel they have no choice but to act swiftly before the festive period begins. The next two weeks will be decisive for Sage’s future in South London.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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