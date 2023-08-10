Franck Kessie leaves Barcelona to join Roberto Firmino at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli in €12.5 million deal

Franck Kessie has left Barcelona to join Al-Ahli, the Saudi Arabian club confirmed.

Kessie joins Al-Ahli

Joins in €12.5m transfer

Joins multiple former Premier League stars

WHAT HAPPENED? Having joined Barcelona only a year ago, the Ivorian made the switch having gone down the pecking order in the Baugrana side after the signing of Ilkay Gundogan and former Southampton side, Oriol Romeu. The price for Kessie was stated to be €12.5 million (£11m/$14m) by both clubs in their official confirmation. The midfielder made 43 appearances last season, but most of those were as a substitute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kessie will join forces with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy who have all left the Premier League this summer to join the Saudi Pro League side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KESSIE? Kessie has already undergone his medical for Al-Ahli as it was performed in Paris at the discretion of the club and player. The player is unlikely to be ready for Al-Ahli's Pro League opener against Al Hazem on August 11.