Franck Boli scores as Ferencvarosi hit Kaposvari Rakoczi for five

The Ivorian got his sixth goal of the season as the Green Eagles strolled past the Blasters in Saturday’s Hungarian top-flight outing

Franck Boli inspired Ferencvarosi to a 5-0 thumping of Kaposvari Rakoczi in Saturday’s Hungarian top-flight encounter.



The reigning champions took a 1-0 lead into the half time break thanks to Boli’s 38th-minute strike from Oleksandr Zubkov’s assist.



13 minutes into the second half, Zubkov turned provider for Isael Barbosa before Miha Blazic made it three for the hosts in the 78th minute.



Substitute Roland Varga completed the damage with his brace in the 85th and 90th minutes respectively as the Blasters left Budapest’s Groupama Arena with their heads bowed low.



The Ivorian was replaced by Nikolai Signevich in the 81st minute with Nigeria’s Kenneth Otigba seeing every minute of action.



Boli, 26, now boasts six goals from 18 league outings in his debut season in Hungary after moving from Norway’s Stabaek.



With this result, Serhiy Rebrov’s men lead the log with 53 points from 23 outings - three points above second-placed Fehervar FC.



In their next outing, they visit fourth-placed Puskas FC at the Pancho Arena as they continue their chase for a record-breaking 31 league diadems.