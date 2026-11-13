Francesco Pio Esposito reveals the 'double responsibility' behind his crucial Italy penalty against France

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Francesco Pio Esposito admitted he felt immense psychological pressure stepping up to the spot after watching his brother miss earlier during a 3-1 victory over France. The Inter young striker was the hero of the night, continuing his sensational individual form to secure a vital victory for the Azzurri in the Nations League.

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Stepping up under immense pressure

Pio Esposito has quickly become the focal point of the Italian attack, and his performance against France only solidified his growing reputation. The Inter-owned forward, who has been in clinical form, notched a brace to help sink the French side. However, it was his successful penalty that carried the most emotional weight, as he stepped up to the spot following his brother Sebastiano Esposito's earlier misfortune in the contest.

Reflecting on the high-pressure moment, the young striker admitted that the penalty was about more than just the scoreline. "The responsibility was double," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I had to close the game on one side and on the other make people forget Seba's mistake; on the pitch, it weighed on me to see him miss his penalty."

Establishing a prolific scoring record

The numbers behind Inter's rising star are fast becoming impossible for the senior coaching staff to overlook. Boasting a clinical return of nine goals in just 14 international outings, Pio Esposito is matching a scoring pace set by some of the most legendary names in Italian football history. Despite the mounting hype surrounding his potential as the Azzurri's next focal point in attack, the forward is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

"I don't know that, the only thing I do is always give my best," he explained. "I hope to continue like this because the only secret is daily work and having and giving maximum commitment."

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Pride in overcoming French giants

Victory over a side of France’s calibre serves as a significant statement for an Italian team looking to rebuild its international standing. After a period of transition and occasional skepticism from the public, this latest result suggests the squad is heading in a positive direction under its current leadership. Esposito believes the win is a testament to the collective effort of the roster.

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"Surely winning against such a strong France is a source of pride for everyone, we must continue with this enthusiasm," the forward noted. He pointed to the blend of youth and experience as the primary catalyst for their recent success. "We all started again together with great enthusiasm; it is a young group with some experienced players who help us a lot."

Building a cohesive national unit

Beyond the individual accolades and goals, the atmosphere within the dressing room appears to be the foundation for Italy's resurgence. The forward emphasized that the squad is currently operating with a level of unity that allows younger talents to flourish without fear. This cohesion has been vital in navigating difficult moments during the Nations League campaign. He concluded by praising the spirit of his teammates, stating: "It is a cohesive group that has great enthusiasm and is doing very well."

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The Azzurri currently sit comfortably at the summit of their group standings with a hard-earned total of ten points, but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels or allow complacency to set in. A stern and uncompromising test awaits them this coming Sunday as they must travel to Brussels to face a formidable Belgian side.