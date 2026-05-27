France FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

France FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of England's World Cup campaign from abroad using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), connect to a server in France where 54 matches will be shown live on free-to-air channel M6.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in France?

In France, the broadcasting landscape for the 2026 FIFA World Cup looks quite different this time around. For the first time since 1978, the historic broadcaster TF1 will not air any matches. Instead, the rights are split between a major free-to-air commercial network and a premium pay-TV staple.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:

Free-to-Air TV: M6 holds the exclusive free terrestrial television rights. They will broadcast 54 matches live and completely free , including every single game featuring the French national team ( Les Bleus ), the opening match, the semi-finals, and the final.

Pay TV (Full Coverage): For absolute complete coverage, beIN Sports has secured the premium rights to the entire tournament. They will broadcast all 104 matches live on their paid channels, featuring dedicated pre-match studio analysis and commentary.

Live Streaming: If you prefer watching on your phone, tablet, or smart TV:

- The 54 free-to-air matches can be streamed for free on the M6+ platform.

- The complete 104-match tournament can be streamed via the beIN CONNECT app for paid subscribers.

Molotov TVis a popular French streaming platform and app that aggregates live television channels over the internet.

In the context of watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup in France, Molotov acts as a convenient, alternative digital gateway to watch the matches. Here is exactly how it fits in: