Fraga: Brazilian winger revels in netting derby goal for Simba SC vs Yanga SC

The Brazilian winger says he was elated to have scored the first goal that set Wekundu wa Msimbazi to a huge win in derby

Simba SC player Gerson Fraga says he was happy to have opened the floodgate of goals when they hammered Young Africans (Yanga SC) 4-1 on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi proved too strong for their rivals in the FA Cup semi-final clash as goals from Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to make Simba fans smile wide at a half-packed National Stadium, and kept alive their hopes of sealing a double this season.

The Brazilian player has now revealed he was on cloud nine after his effort towards goal found the back of the net in the 21st minute, and went further to reveal that immediately after the ball beat the keeper, he waited for a few seconds to celebrate because he was enjoying the singing noise from Simba fans.

“It was an amazing atmosphere to score in the derby and when my ball hit the back of the net, I, first of all, waited for like three minutes before I started celebrating, I was listening to Simba fans as they were singing nicely,” Fraga is quoted by the club’s official website.

“It was the goal which opened the floodgates, and we went ahead to beat them 4-1, it was a nice feeling to have scored the opening goal because it was the goal we needed to take control of the game, and indeed after I scored, we took control of the derby and went on to register the resounding win.”

Fraga further revealed he has watched derbies across the world, including his native Brazil, but has never seen a derby so well attended and supported by the fans like the Kariakoo derby.

“I have seen several derbies but this one in Tanzania is on another level, the crowd and how they are passionate with their teams is something I have never seen before,” Fraga continued.

On his nickname Mkate Umeme, given to him by Simba fans, Fraga explained: “It is obvious players get nicknames from the fans going by the contribution you make to any team and I am happy with what the fans call me here, I like the nickname because it keeps me fighting hard like electricity.”

After resting for two days after the derby win, Simba will report to camp on Tuesday night ahead of their Mainland Premier League match against Mbao FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.