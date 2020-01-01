Fortuna Dusseldorf defender Adams laments fans absence in Bundesliga

The Ghanaian talks about the comeback of the German top-flight following the Covid-19 disruption

Fortuna Dusseldorf centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams is delighted by the return of the German Bundesliga after a two-month absence.

The top-flight ground to a halt following a ban on public gatherings as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease also known as Covid-19.

Dusseldorf are set to mark their comeback with a home clash with Paderborn on Saturday. All games will, however, be played behind closed doors.

“It is very exciting to play again but one painful thing is that football is always better with fans," Adams said during a TV3 Instagram Live interview.

"Playing behind closed doors will affect some of us because we have always played in front of our amazing fans.

“We are also battling relegation and we need our fans to cheer us up but we also have to understand the circumstances.”

Adams has endured a frustrating time at Dusseldorf so far since making a loan move from parent club Hoffenheim at the start of the season.

The 24-year, who joined Hoffenheim from Swiss side Young Boys in 2018, has only made 12 league appearances for Dusseldorf so far this season.

“It hasn’t been easy for me since I came from Switzerland to Hoffenheim. They bought me at a huge price, which I haven’t been able to repay them with a performance that I like,” Adams said.

“I got injured during my first few games and was out for two months and after returning, I wasn’t getting enough playing time so I decided to go on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf in order to get more playing time but I got injured again.

“So, coming to Germany has been too hard for me in terms of injuries. It has not allowed me to play to the level I was in Switzerland but as time goes on, I know I will get my rhythm again and make it in the Bundesliga.”

Germany has been one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus disease.

The European nation has the seventh-highest number of infections in the world, according to Worldometer, having recorded 172,259 cases and 7,597 deaths.

Globally, over 4,233,012 cases and 285,791 deaths have been registered.