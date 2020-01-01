Former UPL champions Express FC give transfer update after releasing 18

A top official confirmed they are in talks with potential new signings who will come and help them compete for trophies

Express FC CEO Isaac Mwesigwa has stated they are in search of new players ahead of the new season.

Express made news when they released 18 players recently and the CEO has assured they are negotiating deals with potential new signings.

“What I can assure our fans is that we are active and smart in the market,” Mwesigwa said as he was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

More teams

The official said the talks are running smoothly away from the public eye and he hopes the players who will come on board will help the six-time Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions compete for honours.

“So far, we have completed 85% of the deals and in the near future, our communication department will reveal the completed deals,” Mwesigwa added.

“And we have looked at players that we hope will take us to another level in terms of position but also lift our brand – the biggest in Ugandan football.”

Tonny Kyamera, Joshua Adea, Mohammed Yiga, Emmanuel Bafoe, Martin Kizza, Joseph Zziwa, Hamis Batega, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Hamdan Nsubuga, Axel Konan, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Peter Mutebi, Isaac Doka, Shafiq Avemah, Baker Lukooya and Idris Kabonge were the players released to create room for the new ones.

Meanwhile, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) FC have reportedly signed Isaac Doka.

Doka, a former Express star, is said to have agreed to an offer from the newly-promoted side and is set to become MYDA’s first signing.

Doka is said to have agreed on a two-year deal after the Red Eagles released him in June.

Finally, outgoing Busoga United media officer Fred Mwambu is confident the club and the Busoga Kingdom will resolve issues around the ownership.

The dispute saw the kingdom withdraw the use of its name by the club.

“Those small issues will be sorted out soon. And Busoga United are not only for Basoga, but they are also for everyone in Busoga and Eastern region,” Mwambu told Sports Nation.

Mwambu also stressed the need for the region to avoid disputes that might see top-flight teams reduced to 12, from the current 16.

“Football should go back to Jinja. I witnessed when Jinja had four teams – JMC Hippos, BUL FC, Sadolin Paints and Kirinya Jinja [now Busoga],” he added.

“A lot of wrangles led the four teams to be trapped in the relegation zone, many people don’t know that.

“They should think of the young talents of the region otherwise they will end up like Northern Uganda which has no football club in UPL or Mbale.”