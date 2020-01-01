Former Uganda stars raise issues with Fufa, Magogo calls for cessation of attacks

The federation convened a meeting with the retired stars in order to try and find a way of working together

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has been urged to accommodate former players within its ranks as employees.

Fufa held a consultative meeting with former international players at Ivy’s Hotel Wakaliga on Friday where key issues were raised

While appreciating the meeting, former Cranes and Express FC's captain George Ssemwogerere was the first one to ask Fufa to offer jobs to the players who represented the country before.

“This is my family and we all belong to football. I’m happy we are here to discuss football and our matters," Ssemwogerere said as was quoted by Fufa website.

“The federation should create opportunities for the ex-internationals. There are many job opportunities within the federation that can be shared among the ex-internationals.

“Let’s believe there are always disagreements in a family but we need to minimise them and work together for the good of football.”

Paul Ssali, who represented Uganda in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) called for an end to the wrangles that have defined the relationship of the former players.

“Many Fufa presidents have tried bringing us together but disunity is our main weakness as ex-internationals,” said Ssali.

“The only way we can prosper is by respecting one another and always fronting football issues.

“We should be organised and whenever I have any concerns, I go direct to the federation but not to the media. We should also be transparent and avoid being greedy.

“Football is wide if we don’t embrace the courses available for coaching, administration, intermediary and others we can’t change our lives.

“Football is now professional and we can only earn from it when we have expertise in some areas.

Dan Ntale, on his part, stressed the sentiments that were shared by Ssemwogerere on job opportunities.

“I would prefer we start having regular meetings for sharing ideas, playing football and starting projects that build us and the game,” explained Ntale.

“We have come here as individuals but not as an organised association. We would need the federation to lobby for us to have an improved life.

“We shall be grateful if the federation connects us to different football partners like State House maybe most of our concerns can be worked upon because we were football soldiers who represented the country internationally.”

Fufa president Moses Magogo told the former Cranes to desist from regular attacks against the federation if they have to enjoy job opportunities.

“The federation is always open to receive concerns from all football stakeholders. We have tried the best to cater for ex-internationals and we can solve issues without fighting,” Magogo said.

“Fufa welcomes all stakeholders who are organised and with strategy, whatever you are planning must have a strategy.

“Life outside football is far different from football life. People can easily forget all about you when you retire and most of you don’t believe in yourself.

“You should use the opportunity available. Deciding to attack the federation instead, you won’t be closer to the opportunities available. The relationship with the federation must be strong.”