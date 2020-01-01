Former Uganda star Kyazze promises to petition parliament over plight of retired players

The former league-winning striker is expected to seek an elective seat during the upcoming general elections

Former Uganda international Frank Kyazze has promised to table issues of retired players in parliament.

Kyazze is expected to run for the parliamentary seat of the Makindye Municipality in the general elections of 2021 and has promised to make the issues of the former Cranes’ his priority.

The death of Uganda’s most decorated captain Jimmy Kirunda exposed more reports of the retired players who are struggling in their lives.

Willy Kyambadde, Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa, and Obadiah Ssemakula have also been reported to be facing a lot of challenges.

“In the 70s and 80s, we normally played for honour, not money as it is now where players get lucrative deals and get paid huge sums of money,” Kyazze told Sports Nation.

“Many players who played during our generation are living a sorry state, but if sportsmen can get a strong voice especially in parliament, something can be done.

“Personally, I am standing for MP Makindye Municipality and I think I can use this platform to bring all sportsmen together and we see how we can lobby support.”

Kyazze, a former KCCA FC and SC Villa star, revealed he has accorded support to a few stars he has traced.

“The president recently put aside funds to pay some sportsmen that have excelled but they [retired players] have not got that money because no one is caring to make a follow-up,” he added.

“I have played football to a greater level, and there is no way I can forget all those people we went through the same struggle.

“At the moment, there are many players that I am looking after, my friend David Lumansi is the one who always gives me updates about the players’ welfare and I support accordingly.”

Kyazze also explained how Ugandan talented stars can bring national development.

“We can market our country through talent promotion and it’s easy to promote, build and develop our nation after reaching a certain level in talent development.”

Kyazze won two Premier League titles with KCCA in 1983 and in 1985 after he had bagged it while at SC Villa in 1982.

He also scooped the league top scorers’ award in 1984 and in 1985. He won two Uganda Cups with KCCA and one with Coffee FC.