Former Uganda midfielder Kyambadde pleads for medical assistance

The retired footballer has revealed he is suffering from complications which needs urgent treatment

Former Uganda midfielder Willy Kyambadde has appealed for financial help to seek kidney and liver treatment.

Kyambadde made his name at Express FC when he joined in 1995 and was part of the team that defeated Angola 2-0 at Nakivubo Stadium in 1996.

Residing at his Kawempe Jinja Kalooli home, the retired midfielder has called on well-wishers to come to his rescue as life has been a challenge since his retirement.

“Life has been challenging ever since I retired from the game,” Kyambadde told New Vision in an interview.

“In fact, even getting what to eat is a problem yet I also have to look for medical assistance to treat myself since I have a kidney and liver problem.

“When I went to Mulago Hospital for a checkup, the doctors told me I have a problem with my kidney and liver but in infant stages which can be treated.”

The former midfielder, who made his name due to his dribbling ability and speed, revealed that he cannot walk now and that has made his retirement life even more difficult.

“I find it hard to walk since I feel a lot of pain. I can't even do anything as I used to. I have so many obligations but I cannot carry on because of the problem I have,” added the former Cranes midfielder.

Ibrahim Sekaggya, Abubakar Tabula, and Wilber Musika were Kyambadde's long-time teammates.

Kyambadde joined KCCA FC in 2000 but returned to the Red Eagles after two seasons. Many thought Kyambadde would be Jackson Mayanja's successor but he did not live up to the expectations of the fans.

After returning to Express in 2002, Kyambadde went on to win the Kakungulu Cup, now Stanbic Uganda Cup, in 2003.

