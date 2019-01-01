Former TFF president Malinzi questions his 10-year Fifa ban

The former official claims the football governing body did not make him aware of the proceedings which led to the ban and fine

Former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Jamal Malinzi has questioned a 10-year ban which Fifa handed him on November 12.

In a press statement released by his advocate Richard Rweyongeza, Malinzi claims the trial and eventual judgement was done without his knowledge and thus the whole process was unfair.

Fifa stated Malinzi was found guilty of having misappropriated Fifa funds and falsified an official document, in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics.

“In the said decision, it is alleged that Jamal Malinzi was contacted at different times during the proceedings which led to the decision and that he was notified of the said decision,” the statement obtained by Goal said.

“This is very unfortunate as [Mr Jamal] Malinzi says he was not aware of any proceedings against him before anybody or body of persons except the proceedings pending in the Court of Resident Magistrate at Kisitu in Dar es Salaam, hence if any person was contacted by Fifa that was not Malinzi.”

“It is common knowledge that since the arrest of Malinzi in July 2017, he has remained in custody up to date. Any correspondence to Malinzi be it official or otherwise, could only reach him through Prison Superintendent where he has been incarcerated.

“Nothing has been received by Malinzi from Fifa or TFF on that matter at all.”

Fifa claims the official was notified on the judgement on November 8, 2019, the date on which the ban came into force but the former official has hinted he may appeal the rule.

“It is very surprising the decision makes reference to and a finding of charges that are pending at Kisutu against Malinzi and others where a judgement of the court is yet to be delivered,” added the former TFF top official.

“Malinzi has all reasons to conclude that what has been done to him is contrary to all principles of natural justice and is contemplating on what steps to take next.”

Additionally, he was fined 500,000 Swiss francs (US$503,000) after Fifa found out he allegedly received $528,000 over four years and $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania at the 2017 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to repay alleged loans without lack of proper justification or explanation.