Former Super Eagles coaches were involved in unethical selections – Odemwingie

The 38-year-old has revealed a few former managers of the West Africans made decisions which were detrimental to the team’s success

Peter Odemwingie has explained how former Nigeria national team coaches were involved in unethical behaviour during his time at the Super Eagles.

Odemwingie made 63 appearances for the West Africans, scoring 10 goals during his 12-year career with the side, featuring in two World Cups and four Africa Cup of Nations competitions.

The former West Brom and Stoke City star claimed Shuaibu Amodu and a few ex-Super Eagles managers mixed their national teamwork with player management at the detriment of the country.

The revelation is coming days after Chinedu Obasi and Taye Taiwo made bribery allegations against former Nigeria coaches.

“Some of our coaches did get involved in a bit of player management, they had management companies," Odemwingie told Super Eagles media team in an Instagram chat.

Shuaibu Amodu, for instance, had a management company. Some picked a weaker player over a stronger one who played in a better club because they wanted to market their player.

“He was in and out as a coach and an agent, but he was a great man. I used to talk with him whenever I could about it. I loved Amodu.

“We used to fall out at times with him when they changed our hotels to a very poor one in Abuja.”

Odemwingie was embroiled in a dispute with former Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi before the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and was subsequently left out of the squad that won the continental tournament in South Africa.

On settling his differences with Keshi, he was included in the 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil and made a key impact in the tournament, scoring a decisive goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina that helped the Super Eagles clinch their first win in the competition since 1998.

The 38-year-old, however, admitted he regretted not reaching out to the late coach before the Afcon tournament.

“I think I should have called the coach and not be stubborn, maybe I would have a gold medal too. I dreamt about the team winning the trophy before the tournament kicked off,” he continued.

But you know when you are young and you believe you are right with your decision, you just want to stick to them. Well, it’s past now but it is what I would have handled differently.”

Besides featuring for the Super Eagles at the Wolrd Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, he was also part of the Nigerian team that won an Olympic silver medal in 2008 in China.