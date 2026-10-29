Former Man Utd star Ander Herrera hails Boca Juniors as 'the biggest fan movement in the world' and names Superclasico as 'the best football atmosphere' of his career

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Former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has reflected on his unforgettable spell in Argentine football by paying a glowing tribute to the devotion of Boca Juniors supporters. Now back in his homeland with boyhood club Real Zaragoza, the veteran Spaniard insists nothing in Europe matched life in Buenos Aires.

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Spanish veteran recalls Argentine spell

Speaking during an appearance on Mario's Journey, the former Spain international explained that the bond between the Xeneize faithful and their famous shirt eclipsed everything else he witnessed across his decorated career. Having experienced intense European nights in England and France, the playmaker was still blown away by the daily emotion surrounding La Bombonera. Summing up the club's global reach, he declared that "Boca is the biggest fan movement in the world."

Supporters treat club like religion

Beyond matchdays, the midfielder was struck by how deeply the Buenos Aires heavyweights are woven into the everyday lives of local residents, who routinely gathered outside hotels and training facilities just to catch a glimpse of the squad.

Detailing the emotional scenes he witnessed on team trips and around the training ground, Herrera said: "For Boca fans, Boca comes before their families. People were crying. They came to see us at the training ground when we left in the cars. Boca is madness. It's a religion. But that's why Boca is what it is. Boca is the biggest popular movement in the world. That's it."

River Plate victory stands out

When asked to pinpoint the pinnacle of his stint in South America, the Spaniard singled out a memorable 2-0 home triumph over fierce city rivals River Plate in the Superclasico.

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Describing the sensation of emerging from the tunnel into a bouncing cauldron at La Bombonera, Herrera added: "The best football atmosphere I've ever experienced was Boca-River, which we won 2-0. You go up the stairs and see 55,000 crazy people and it's something unique. It's the biggest club in South America. I wasn't born a Boca fan, but I'll be a Boca fan for the rest of my life."

Boyhood club occupies final chapter

Having fulfilled a lifelong ambition by sampling the intensity of Argentine football, Herrera is now focused on seeing out the closing stages of his playing days back in Spain with Zaragoza. While his on-pitch duties lie in his native country, the midfielder intends to follow results at La Bombonera closely from afar as a devoted supporter. His glowing endorsement further cements the Superclasico's reputation as one of sport's greatest spectacles.