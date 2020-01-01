'It feels unreal!' - Former Liverpool defender Matteo announces recovery from brain tumour

The ex-Scotland international thanked "simply incredible" hospital workers after being given the all clear following treatment

Former Liverpool, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers defender Dominic Matteo has confirmed he has made a full recovery after treatment for a brain tumour.

The ex-Scotland international wrote on Twitter: : "Yesterday I got THE phone call, the one I’ve been praying for... my brain scan is clear.

"After 6 months of fear, pain, rehab surgery and treatment. I’m healthy! It feels unreal! The LGI [Leeds General Infirmary] and St. James hospital saved my life. They were simply incredible. Thank you will never be enough!"

More teams

The 45-year-old had undergone surgery in November after his initial diagnosis but on Thursday posted a photo of himself ringing a bell at the Leeds hospital to signify the successful conclusion to his treatment.

Matteo started his career at Liverpool and made 155 appearances for the Anfield club between 1993 and 2000 before joining Leeds United. He helped the Elland Road side reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2001 and later captained the club.

He had spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before retiring in 2009 and he also earned six senior caps for Scotland between 2000 and 2002.

After retirement from playing he has continued to be closely associated with Leeds, previously working as a club ambassador and more recently as a matchday pundit and commentator for the club’s in-house channel.

Matteo's successful recovery promoted an outpouring of affection on social media, with many glad to hear some good news amid the worldwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

The official FIFA account tweeted: "In times littered with awful news we’re absolutely delighted to hear this. You’ve just scored an even more consequential goal than the one that knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League. Good on you and all the healthcare workers!"

The tweet referenced a goal scored by Matteo in a 1-1 group-stage draw away to Milan in the 2000-01 Champions League season, which saw Leeds progress to the second group stage on their run to the final four.

Former Liverpool and Leeds team-mate Robbie Fowler also tweeted his appreciation, saying: “Great news Dom, so pleased for you and all family.”