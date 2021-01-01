'In Uganda we abuse what constitutes professionalism' - Former KCCA coach Mutebi

The veteran tactician has further insisted he never lost the dressing room and he always set standards for the players

Former Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Mike Mutebi has hit out at some individuals for not maintaining professionalism in football.

The tactician parted ways with the Kasasiro Boys a couple of days ago with Morley Byekwaso taking over on an interim basis.

In his recent interview, the tactician further denied treating any player unjustly and insisted if a player is not performing then he has to be pushed to do his duty.

"I do not have a player that I have handled or treated unjustly," Mutebi told Star FM.

"The challenge is that in Uganda we abuse every aspect of what constitutes professionalism.

"If a player has been brought in to do a job, they must perform but if they fail to do what they are supposed to do, they must get a kick in the backside to wake them up."

The former defender went on to insist he has helped hardworking players shape their careers and never lost the dressing room because of underperformers.

"With me, there is no hiding place for poor performers. All the young players who I have helped shape their careers and those who I have worked with know they must give their all for the team and there must be development," Mutebi added.

"I do not entertain underperformers and there is no way I can lose the dressing room over that. It is the role of the coach to set standards in the dressing room.

"Everyone must be aware of what they are supposed to do, what their role is and if you fail to reach our set standards, you must feel the pressure."

Even after leaving the Garbage Collectors, Mutebi did not hide his delight at what he has achieved and went on to wish his former players the best.

"Overall I wish all my former players well and I take heart in the work we have done in scouting and nurturing fresh and young talents because we need the younger players to ensure continuity in the game," he concluded.

KCCA are aiming at winning this season's Ugandan Premier League title after losing out to Vipers SC last season.