Former Ghana boss Appiah assesses Asante Kotoko appointment of Narteh

Former Ghana coach and ex-Asante Kotoko defender James Kwasi Appiah believes new club boss Prosper Ogum Narteh has what it takes to restore the Kumasi-based outfit to its glory days.

Narteh was named head coach of the Porcupine Warriors on Saturday, bringing an end to his spell with Ghana Premier League side Wafa.

He replaced Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto who was relieved of his duty after failing to lead the club to any title last season and falling out with management.

"He is very intelligent, humble, hardworking and competent on the job so I strongly believe he can help the club back to its glorious days," Appiah told ATL FM.

"A lecturer who has practiced what he teaches and believes in good football is all that Kotoko needed, and I know he can make the club flourish.

"We need to give him enough time and exercise patience and he will deliver."

The most successful club in the history of the Premier League, Kotoko have won the title on 23 occasions.

Their last success, though, came seven years ago, highlighting their run of disappointments in the elite division.

“I want Kotoko to play a beautiful game that would please everyone who watches the team at training and in games. I want Kotoko to win trophies in my time here as head coach,” Ogum said in his first Kotoko interview.

“I want the team to be disciplined in an unprecedented way that the players would respect themselves, the supporters, and management, and all these people [should] also respect the players back so the players would know they’re important and give their best at training and in games.”

Last season, Kotoko finished second in the Premier League, losing the title to archrivals Hearts of Oak by four points.

Their fortune was not better in the FA Cup where they suffered quarter-final elimination, and consequently were unable to defend the title they won in 2017 when the competition was last organised.

Narteh will also hope to steer Kotoko back to Africa, where they are two-time winners of the Champions League.